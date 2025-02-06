It's Time to 'Run for the Trees' and Support State Parks

February 6, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Registration is open for Run for the Trees: Happy Little (Virtual) 5K.



Run for the Trees has expanded to 13 states this year, the MDNR said in the announcement. Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin will all participate in the “Bob Ross-inspired 5K” this year.



“Run, walk or roll to support tree planting and forest protection efforts in state parks,” the announcement said.



Participants can select which state they represent while registering, “creating a sense of pride and friendly competition as states rally together for the cause.” Out-of-state friends and family are also encouraged to participate and show Michigan pride.



Since it is a virtual event, participants will choose the pace and location they complete the 5K. The event takes place between April 19-27, which is the week of Earth Day and Arbor Day.



Race packets will start shipping on March 1. Registration is $36, and includes a Happy Little T-shirt, finisher’s medal, commemorative bib number and shipping. The MDNR recommends registering by Apr. 1 to ensure delivery before that week. Registration will close on April 15.



“Don’t forget to submit your photos and results at the completion of the event,” the announcement said. “This is not required but encouraged.”



We have the registration link below.



(photo credit: Run for the Trees/MDNR)