‘It’s a Gruesome and Horrific Death:' GCSO Investigating 2 Cases of Appalling Animal Cruelty

January 31, 2025

Two cases of appalling animal abuse are being investigated in Genesee County.



Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the cases during a press conference Friday morning.



In the first case, 43-year-old Jamie Lynn Cross and 46-year-old Bruce Arlyn Austin are accused of moving out of their home on Nov. 11, abandoning three dogs in the house, Swanson said. Animal Control entered the home on Nov. 27, where they discovered two of the dogs had died.



A necropsy was performed on the two deceased dogs, showing only hair, plastic and dirt in their stomachs.



There was also evidence that the dogs had attempted to get out of the house. Swanson showed a photo of the door chewed and scratched.



Cross and Austin are each facing three counts of killing and torturing an animal, a 4-year felony and one count of animal cruelty, a 1-year felony. Warrants have been issued for both.



The location of Cross and Austin is unknown at this time, but authorities said they frequent Flint, Traverse City and Arizona. If you see either suspect, you are asked to call 911. Swanson said the warrants are already in lien, meaning they can work with other law enforcement agencies to hold them accountable.



33-year-old Jeremy Neff, of the Mt. Morris area, is in custody, accused of abandoning two dogs.



In early January, patrol deputies in Vienna Twp were called to a house. Neighbors reported “dogs that were abandoned.”



Two dogs were reportedly left in cages. In body camera footage shown during the press conference, one dog was standing in a cage while a second was laying on its side, barely able to move its legs. Both cages were filthy and had no visible food or water.



Unfortunately, the dog that was shown laying sideways had to be euthanized due to the extent of its neglect.



Bubba and Baxter were able to survive the conditions they were left in. Bubba was the only surviving dog from the first case, while Baxter was the dog shown standing in the body camera footage.



Swanson reminded people that if you have an animal that you are unable to care for, you should reach out to authorities who can direct you to a shelter or rescue that can take the animal. There are also organizations that can help with shelter, food and medical care.



Due to Michigan law, the surviving dog from the first case, Bubba, cannot be adopted until Cross and Austin sign him over. Bubba is currently in a foster home. Swanson is pushing for a change to the law that would allow animals seized from such situations to be eligible for adoption in 22 days, based on their health and condition.



(photo credit: GCSO)