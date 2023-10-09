ITC Conducting Aerial Patrols Of Transmission Lines

October 9, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





If you notice helicopters overhead, it’s likely ITC checking out electrical equipment.



Aerial patrols are continuing as ITC conducts inspections of high-voltage transmission lines across the state.



International Transmission Company, better known as ITC, has been examining the structures and lines in Michigan since early September.



Patrols in Livingston County began on September 25th. Ingham County patrols started on October 2nd, and will continue with additional local flights in Washtenaw, Oakland, and Wayne County continuing through October 11th.



The patrols are conducted to provide an overall status of the transmission system that is operated by ITC’s Michigan operating entities, ITC Transmission and Michigan Electric Transmission Company.



The inspections cover nearly all of the lower peninsula.