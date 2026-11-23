ITC Michigan Files Construction Plan for Oneida-Sabine Lake Project

November 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Transmission company ITC Michigan this month filed a construction plan with the state's Public Service Commission for its proposed Oneida-Sabine Lake Project, stretching from Cohoctah Township, just north of Fowlerville, 50 miles west into Eaton County.



The filing comes after more than a year of evaluating possible route segments.



“We had over 14 meetings. We had around 2,000 people attend them. And we got 2,500 pieces of feedback on them. Now, we’re moving into what we call the Act 30 process, the public act that says transmission companies that are building a transmission line over five miles and 340,000 volts, needs to acquire a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Michigan Public Service Commission,” said Breina Pugh, ITC’s regional manager.



The ITC project is part of a $22 billion midwestern expansion aimed at boosting reliability, unlocking cheaper sources of power and adapting to changes, such as coal plant closures, increased clean energy development and rising demand.



The latest filing also includes alterative routes to what is being proposed so far.



Pugh says this will lead into a new series of public information sessions, beginning in January.



“To invite to these meetings, we are following the Michigan Public Service Commission’s guidelines, which say that we must mail to anybody within a mile of the route, between any of the routes or on the routes,” she said.



That equates to about 22,000 property owners across Livingston, Igham and Eaton counties who should receive an invite.



“We’ll look at all of that feedback after the meetings. The survey will open for quite a while after that. We’ll take all of that feedback in, and make any modifications that we need to do. Eventually, in mid-2027, we will file our Act 30 application with the Michigan Public Service Commission, and they have one year to review that and issue a decision,” Pugh added.



Construction is slated to begin in 2030 and wrap up in 2032.



More information is linked below.