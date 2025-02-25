'It Is Humbling Considering Who is Nominating and Voting for You;' Bobby Brite Named Veteran of the Year

February 25, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Bobby Brite has been named Veteran of the Year for 2024.



Brite served in the U.S. Army from 1990 until 1996, then joined the reserves after 9/11. He was back on active duty from 2003 until 2005 and retired from the Army Reserve in 2023 after serving a total of 26 years.



While serving, Brite was a member of a Long Range Recon Detachment (Airborne), served as a dismount infantryman, Bradly Crewman and Commander, instructor in the Infantry School at Fort Benning, was assigned to a drill sergeant unit at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri, senior instructor on a six man mobile training team prepping units deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan and served as an infantry platoon leader during Iraqi Freedom II, 2004-2005, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge.



Brite was the Post Commander, 1st Vice Commander and Finance Officer of the American Legion Post 141, where he now serves as the Post Historian. He is also Secretary for the VFW Post 6464, President of the Howell Veterans Society, American Legion Department of Michigan Membership Committee Member and a Post 141 Past Commanders Committee Member.



During his time with Post 141, he instituted the Vietnam Veteran of the month to give “long overdue recognition to those who served in Vietnam and educate the community by reading the Veteran’s bio and covering successes and challenges they encountered due to their service,” a release about Brite said. The event gives veterans with shared negative experiences to be in an environment “overflowing with positive energy.”



There is also a $5 community dinner held each week on Thursday that was started by Brite. It gives both veterans and members of the community that are on a fixed income a chance to have a sit-down dinner.



Brite started a 365-day schedule for Post 141. “No veteran or family member will be turned away as a closed post is nothing more than an empty building.”



Along with his service to military members, Brite has also begun initiatives giving back to the community. He helped organize a hurricane relief effort for North Carolina that collectively sent over $1 million in goods and $19,000 in cash. He also started a summertime kids’ art program, which was designed to “bring in the under 10 age group and have them learn about Americanism and patriotism through art.”



Brite helped broker the deal that brought Henry, a service dog trained to recognize anxiety to the School Resource Officer, to the Fowlerville School District. The dog received over $20,000 in training before being sworn into the Fowlerville Police Department.



The annual Holiday Food Drive he handles each year results in thousands in donations and allows the American Legion to provide relief to those in need and supplies most of the items needed for the annual Community Christmas Dinner. Post 141 also holds the American Legion Christmas Card Program thanks to Brite. The program serves as a “direct contact to every member of the Legion Family and doubles as a buddy check.” Over 1,300 hand signed cards were distributed this past Christmas.



Brite also serves as a liaison between families that are not having a funeral and Fort Knox to set up honors for the deceased veteran and aids surviving spouses with information and contacts to access VA survivor’s benefits.



When asked why the American Legion is so important, Brite said it serves not only military members, but also the community. There are some experiences that only veterans have, and being able to join together gives them an opportunity to meet with others who are able to empathize.



(photo credit: Livingston County Veterans Council)