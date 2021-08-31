DNR Seeking Help in Clearing Invasive Species From State Parks

August 31, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A number of opportunities to help restore State Parks in the region to their natural glory are coming up.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced Voluntary Steward Workdays for September. Residents are needed to help remove invasive plants that threaten high-quality ecosystems in multiple Livingston and Washtenaw County State Parks.



The first opportunity is at the Waterloo Recreation Area in Chelsea, on September 19th. On the 25th, help is needed for the clearing out of invasive shrubs at Island Lake State Park. Then on September 26th, the DNR is seeking help at the Pinckney Recreation Area.



Those helping should wear long-sleeve shirts, long pants, and closed-toe shoes. These three events all run from 10am until 1pm. Registration is required, as is a recreation passport for entry to the parks. Dates may change or be canceled due to inclement weather or other factors.



Register by emailing Kelsey Dillon at DillonK1@michigan.gov.



For more information about invasive species, visit Michigan.gov/Invasives.