Island Lake & Dexter-Chelsea Road Roundabout Progressing

July 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Paving progress on a big roundabout project in Webster and Scio Townships.



The contractor working on behalf of the Washtenaw County Road Commission has completed the paving of the base and leveling courses or initial layers of asphalt at the Island Lake Road and Dexter-Chelsea Road roundabout.



The final top layer of asphalt will be completed near the end of construction.



Streetlight foundations at the roundabout are being installed. Concrete work west of the railroad viaduct is ongoing.



In the weeks ahead:



-Concrete will be placed in the roundabout islands



-Sidewalks are being formed and will be poured



-New sidewalk ramps and traffic signal work will continue in the City of Dexter. Sidewalk closures with pedestrian detours will be necessary.



The intersection of Island Lake Road and Dexter-Chelsea Road remains closed.

Motorists are asked to follow posted detours.



The roundabout is part of the larger Dexter Main Street corridor improvements.



More information in the provided links.