Weeknight Hike Wednesday At Island Lake Recreation Area

July 29, 2019

A weeknight hike is planned at the Island Lake State Recreation Area this week.



The Crossroads Group of the Sierra Club will host its next Weeknight Hike at Island Lake Recreation Area this Wednesday. Those interested can join the group for a 3 or 5 mile hike on the hikers-only Hickory Ridge trail. Those planning on doing the 5-mile hike should bring along a headlamp. Attendees should meet in the Kent Lake parking lot (go straight past toll booth, 1st lot on left) near the boat launch area (west side). Those attending are asked to arrive at 6:45pm for sign-in so the event can begin promptly at 7pm. Contact Laurie for more information at 734-716-9621 or crossroadsoutings@michigan.sierraclub.org.



Meanwhile, the Crossroads Group is planning another event at the recreation area on September 14th from 9am to noon to help the Friends of Island Lake maintain the Hickory Ridge Trail. Volunteers will be performing general trail maintenance along the east half of the trail. Organizers say that involves cutting back shrubs and branches, moving downed trees out of the way, removing roots from the trail and lots of other work needed to keep the trail the gem that it is. For more information, contact Tony Pitts at trails@islandlakefriends.org.



Details about both events can be found on the Crossroads Group of the Sierra Club Facebook page. That link is provided. (JM)