Island Lake Road Near Dexter To Close For Maintenance

December 12, 2019

Portions of Island Lake Road near Dexter will be closed later this week and parts of early next week.



The Michigan Department of Transportation has been contracted by Amtrak to perform preventative maintenance work on the Dexter viaduct railroad bridge over Island Lake Road. Concrete netting will be installed along the top edge of the viaduct bridge next to the railroad tracks.



As a result, Island Lake Road between Eastridge Drive and Dexter-Chelsea Road will be closed Friday and this coming Monday and Tuesday from 10am to 2pm. Detours will be posted.