Support Available For Thousands In Area Yet To Receive Stimulus Check

October 13, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





With a new deadline for claiming a stimulus check, a non-profit organization is ready help thousands of Livingston County-area residents apply.



Late last month the Internal Revenue Service mailed letters to nearly a quarter-million Michigan residents, including 4,055 with zip codes fully or partially within Livingston County, encouraging them to check their eligibility status for an “economic impact payment” made available through the CARES Act. Those letters had listed an October 15th deadline, but the IRS has recently pushed it back to November 21st.



Katie Migliazzo of the Accounting Aid Society says that this extension will mean nothing, however, if this group of “non-filers” doesn’t know they’re eligible or how to access their check. This group can include people who didn’t earn enough income to be required to file their taxes, others with little to no income, and those experiencing homelessness.



The Accounting Aid Society is a 501(c)3 that provides tax assistance to those in need and is committed to helping residents who must take action to get their check. Those who miss the November 21st deadline can still get their payment in 2021 by filing a 2020 tax return, but the Society can help qualified residents get their stimulus check faster.



People who may still eligible to claim a stimulus check can go to www.irs.gov/eip and fill out an online form known as the “non-filer tool.”



Those who like the assistance and support of the Accounting Aid Society can find that by calling (313) 556-1920, Mondays through Fridays 9am to 5pm, or by visiting https://accountingaidsociety.org/covid-19/