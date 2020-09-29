4000+ Local Residents May Still Be Eligible For Stimulus Check

September 29, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The IRS is mailing potentially good news to approximately 4,000 local residents who may still be eligible for pandemic relief.



The Internal Revenue Service has recently mailed letters to over a quarter-million residents of Michigan encouraging them to check if they are eligible to claim an Economic Impact Payment, or stimulus check, this year. This includes 4,055 residents who live in Livingston County, or have a zip code that at least partially crosses into the county lines.



According to a release from the IRS, these letters were sent to people who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns, but may still qualify. IRS Spokesman Luis Garcia said many of these people may have not had to file a tax return because they appear to have very low incomes based on Forms W-2, 1099, and other third-party statements available.



The letter is known as IRS Notice 1444-A, is written in English and Spanish, and has information on eligibility criteria. Receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility, but individuals likely qualify for the $1,200 stimulus if they are a U.S. citizen or resident alien, have a valid Social Security number, and can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal tax return. The letter urges recipients to register on the IRS’s website using the special “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info” tool on IRS.gov.



There is an October 15 registration deadline in effect in order to receive a payment by the end of the year.



Photo - IRS