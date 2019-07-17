15th Annual Iron Chef To Feature Battle Of Past Champions

July 17, 2019

An upcoming fundraising competition to feed the hungry will have a different twist this year.



The 15th annual Iron Chef Competition to benefit Gleaners Shared Harvest Pantry is coming up Thursday, August 8th at Gleaners kitchen stadium that will be set up inside Bordine’s Nursery. Unlike past years when two top chefs would go head-to-head, this year six returning champions will split up into two teams for the culinary battle. They are; Chef Eirik Kauserud, Executive Chef, Hell Saloon – Iron Chef Champion 2015, Chef Jody Brunori, Executive Chef, The Laundry – Iron Chef Champion 2007 & 2008, Chef Steve Pilon, Wooden Spoon & El Arbol Taqueria – Iron Chef Champion 2009, 2010, 2014, Chef Tammy Young, Executive Chef & Owner, Great Lakes Chef and Catering – Iron Chef Champion 2011, 2012, & 2014, Chef Patrick Srock, Executive Chef, Detroit Golf Club – Iron Chef Champion 2013 and Chef Craig Myrand, Executive & Culinary Director – Adam Merkel Restaurants – Iron Chef Champion 2017 & 2018. The two teams of three chefs will be determined by blind draw immediately before the competition as will this year's secret ingredient that has to be incorporated into each dish.



Tickets to the 15th annual Iron Chef Competition are $65 and include restaurant tastings, cocktails and the ability to bid on items in a silent auction from local merchants, restaurants and renowned chefs as well as sports and entertainment memorabilia.



Bridget Brown is the Director Food Secure Livingston for Gleaners and says all proceeds from the event will go directly back into the community to help feed the hungry. Gleaners is able to provide three meals for every $1 donated. Complete details are available through the link below. (JK)