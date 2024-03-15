Irish Pubs Ready for Big Crowds

March 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Local Irish pubs are prepped and ready for a busy St. Patrick's Day weekend.



"Big crowds. Green beer. Irish stew and corned beef and cabbage," says Kevin Clear of Cleary's Pub in downtown Howell. "It's the biggest day of the year for any Irish pub."



"We're opening at 8am on Sunday. We're going to do breakfast from 8 to 11. Pianos are starting at noon. They go until 10:30 at night," says Samantha, a manager at Jameson's Pub in downtown Brighton.



"We have beads, pins, glasses, shirts and hats. It takes a couple weeks to prep for it. I think we're ready. I hope at least."



WHMI's Ellen Morgan will be broadcasting live from Jezebels Saloon in Brighton from 1pm-3pm Sunday.



"We open at 11 and depending what the crowd is like, we'll stay open as late as people are here," Jezebel's Aaron Boyle told WHMI News. "The last few St. Patrick's Days have been light (due to ongoing construction), so we're hoping for a turnaround this year."