Iosco Woman Charged With Embezzlement & Identity Theft

July 10, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has filed felony embezzlement and identity theft charges against a former Livingston County insurance agent.



Court records show that 44-year-old Alicia Holbrook-Bloink is accused of defrauding clients of more than $375,000 between 2015 and 2018 through her firm, Holbrook Insurance Agency, LLC. The company was eventually shut down by regulators with the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. The charges were filed Tuesday following testimony from Assistant Attorney General Ashley Schwartz, who said Holbrook took money from clients who paid in advance, but then forged financial agreements with underwriters, which would typically go unpaid and then be cancelled without her clients being aware the policy was no longer in effect. It’s also alleged that Holbrook-Bloink later stopped forging the agreements and "would just steal the client's money" without attempting to issue a policy. Holbrook-Bloink is charged with a variety of charges including conducting a criminal enterprise, four counts of identity theft and two counts of embezzlement of over $100,000. If convicted as charged, she faces up to 20 years in prison.