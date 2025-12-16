Iosco Twp Board to Discuss Rezoning for DTE Solar Project

December 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Some Iosco Township residents are sounding the alarm over DTE's plans for a large solar development there. A rezoning request is on Thursday evening's Board of Trustees agenda.



"This is the largest, in terms of acreage and sprawl in this county, and there's a lot of eyes on this right now," says Debbie Hofsess, a concerned citizen trying to raise awareness about the project.



Iosco is among several Livingston County communities involved in a legal appeal of new rules on wind parks and solar farms adopted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Public Service Commission.



Hofsess told WHMI News there are two separate 'districts' at play. One of which already gained approval from the local planning commission, and another that many describe as a land grab by DTE.



"With the (Compatible Renewable Energy Ordinance) being over the south district, they still are asking for 200 acres beyond that CREO area, which is a concern," she says.



"To do the west district on top of it, which is not part of the CREO, is hugely impactful by way of setting a precedent, to where other land owners could say you allowed DTE to do it outside your solar ordinance area, why can't I?"



Hofsess says what started with 300 acres or so, has now ballooned to nearly 1,800 acres.



"We've had many prospectors out here, as have Cohoctah and Conway Townships. You've got Ranger out there. There's another company out of California. They called us. We have our own 10 acres," she said.



"They're prospecting and trying to grab these land leases out here in case solar and the data center take off. Then they can say I have the lease, negotiate with me."



Iosco Township Board of Trustees are scheduled to meet at 7 pm in Fowlerville's Alverson Center for Performing Arts.



Click the links below for more details.