Iosco Man Bound Over On Felonious Assault Charges

July 9, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local man is due back in court later this month on charges related to an altercation in May involving a gun at a market store in the Fowlerville area.





31-year-old Michael Joseph Libtow of Iosco Township was charged with felonious assault for the May 16th incident in which Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Countryway Market in Handy Township for a report of shots fired.



The victim reported that he had been riding motorcycles with friends near the 8000 block of Lamoreaux Road when he got into a verbal altercation with Libtow, his neighbor. Witnesses say as the victim was leaving the area, Libtow blocked the roadway with his vehicle, got out and fired multiple rounds from a handgun. While the vehicle was damaged, the victim fled the scene and was not injured.



Court records show that at Libtow waived his preliminary exam, sending his case to circuit court for trial. A pre-trial hearing is set before Judge Michael Hatty on July 27th.