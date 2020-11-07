Iosco Township Gunman Found Competent To Stand Trial

November 7, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local man facing charges from an argument this past spring that escalated and resulted in shots being fired has been deemed competent to stand trial.



31-year-old Michael Joseph Libtow of Iosco Township was charged with one count of felonious assault for the May 16th incident in which Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Countryway Market in Handy Township for a report of shots fired.



According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, a man reported that he had been out riding motorcycles with friends when he got into a verbal altercation with Libtow, who was his neighbor. Witnesses claimed that as the man was leaving the area, Libtow blocked the roadway with his vehicle, got out, and fired multiple rounds from a handgun. The victim’s vehicle was damaged, but he was not.



In August, Libtow’s attorney requested that he be referred for a forensic evaluation to determine competency and criminal responsibility. At a hearing on Tuesday in 53rd District Court, the report, dated October 23rd, came back finding Libtow competent to stand trial. Court records state the matter will now proceed to the next stage in the criminal process.



A probable cause conference has been scheduled for December 8th.