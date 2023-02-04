Fatal Crash In Iosco Township Under Investigation

February 4, 2023

Jessica Mathews





A fatal crash in Iosco Township is under investigation.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a single vehicle that struck a tree at around 9:15pm Thursday. The crash occurred on Bradley Road, south of Iosco Road.



The Office says preliminary investigation revealed that a 53-year-old Gregory resident was traveling southbound on Bradley Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the centerline, went off the roadway to the left, and struck a large tree. The damage to the vehicle was said to be severe and the driver was trapped inside. The Fowlerville Fire Department extricated the driver and he was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where he died from his injuries.



The Office says the driver was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash and alcohol is not suspected. Bradley Road was closed for approximately two hours for investigation and cleanup.



The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.



Deputies were assisted on scene by the Fowlerville Fire Department and Livingston County Ambulance.