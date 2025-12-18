Iosco Township Board Denies Rezonings For Massive DTE Solar Project

December 18, 2025

Jessica Mathews





To loud applause and a standing ovation; the Iosco Township Board of Trustees denied two rezoning requests from DTE Energy for a massive solar project.



The Board met Thursday night in the Alverson Center for the Performing Arts to accommodate the big crowd.



There was about an hour of public comment before board discussion and action, which was unanimous in turning down the two conditional rezoning requests. The property covers roughly 1800 acres and two districts – the “west” side and the “south” side.



A DTE representative clarified at the meeting that there would be 780-acres of panels in a fenced in area of land, but also that both approvals were needed to make the project work.



Iosco is among several Livingston County communities involved in a legal appeal of new rules on wind parks and solar farms adopted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Public Service Commission.



Residents were again vocal in opposition, with one telling the board “you do not want to do this, it will destroy us”.



Concerns included government overreach, loss of rural character, decreased property values, a desire to protect farmland, environmental issues, as well as noise, health and safety. Some argued that solar panels are basically useless in Michigan and that “the projects barely pay for themselves by the time they’re extinct”.



Those in favor have cited progress, potential economic benefits, and that property owners should be allowed to use their property as they see fit.



The Township Planning Commission previously recommended approval of both district applications. The Livingston County Planning Commission approved the “south” but denied the “west”.



During board comments, some members thanked people for being respectful, thoughtful and concise with their comments; and the matter was not something they took lightly and there’s been a lot of intense conversation.



One cautioned residents to “not give up" their fight – saying their battle really lies with the state.



