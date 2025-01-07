Investing in Our Communities Grants from Trinity Health Ann Arbor & Livingston Hospitals Now Open

January 7, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston hospitals announced a new grant for 2025 is now open.



The 2025 Investing in Our Communities grant program is designed to support community organizations tackling critical health and social challenges. Eligible organizations in Washtenaw and Livingston counties will be able to apply for grants of up to $50,000 per year for two years beginning on Jan. 6.



Each hospital has priority areas that are geared toward improving the health of vulnerable populations. “Priority areas for Trinity Health Ann Arbor include mental health, food access, maternal/infant health access and housing,” the announcement said. “For Trinity Health Livingston, key areas of focus include mental health, food and nutrition security and transportation.”



The areas were determined by the Community Health Needs Assessment for each hospital. The assessment is conducted every three years to identify and address the most pressing health issues in the hospitals’ service areas based on feedback from the community. The CHNAs help with the allocation of resources to the programs that directly benefit the health of the community.



“Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Livingston hospitals feel honored to support organizations that share our sacred mission of being a compassionate and transformative healing presence within our communities,” Shekinah Singletery, Director of Community Health and Well-Being for Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Livingston, said. “We invite all eligible organizations to apply for the grant and partner with us in supporting our community.”



Grant funding must be used for community benefit purposes that meet at least one of the following criteria to qualify:



- Improve access to health care services



- Enhance the overall health of the community



- Advance medical or health knowledge



Qualifying organizations must operate within or primarily serve Washtenaw County ZIP codes 48197 or 48198 or anywhere in Livingston County. Programs that serve populations outside these areas will receive lower priority.



For more information on the Investing in Our Communities grant programs, please click the first link below. More information on the Community Health Needs Assessment can be found on the second link.