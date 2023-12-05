Investigators Identify Body of Missing Genesee County Woman

December 5, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says detectives have positively identified the body of a missing woman who was believed to have been killed by her ex-husband in mid-October.



60-year-old Kelly McWhirter went missing on October 14th following a bloody altercation with her ex-husband, 57-year-old Steven Higgins. The altercation occurred at her home in Flushing, located about 10 miles northwest of downtown Flint.



Following an encounter with law enforcement, Higgins died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, October 17.



After nearly a month of Kelly being missing, Sheriff Swanson issued a notice on opening day of firearm deer season, asking Michigan hunters to be on the lookout for suspicious areas of dirt or tread marks in the woods.



Over the next two weeks, detectives received over 100 tips from hunters and the general public pertaining to the case.



Sheriff Swanson said a hunter in Saginaw County provided detectives with a tip regarding a “suspicious area” of the woods near a game trail in St. Charles. His hunting dog sniffed out and alerted him of a “suspicious” wooded area, prompting a call to authorities.



Detectives confirmed the area contained human remains. DNA analysis and dental records later identified the remains as belonging to Kelly McWhirter.



Out of respect for family members, details of the autopsy are limited. Sheriff Swanson said Kelly’s death was likely pre-meditated and intentional.



Sheriff Swanson thanked local media, law enforcement, and social media users for sharing the story of Kelly's disappearance. "Anybody who elevated or edified Kelly, talked about it, or shared it, you are part of this case being solved."



Information and updates on this story can be accessed at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, provided below.



If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact the Michigan Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-866-VOICEDV.