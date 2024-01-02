Investigators Determine Likely Cause Of Northfield Home Explosion

January 2, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





Authorities released the names of the four family members who were killed in a Northfield Township home explosion over the holiday weekend. A likely cause of the incident has also been determined.



A press conference was held Tuesday.



According to the Northfield Township Police Department, a total of six people were inside the residence when an explosion occurred just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30th. The sound could be heard for miles away.



An undetermined fuel air explosion was the likely cause; however, the investigation is still ongoing.



The Bragg family from Arkansas was visiting 72-year-old Richard Pruden at his home on Winters Lane, located between SB US-23 and Jennings Road.



Richard’s daughter, Hope Bragg, was killed in the explosion, along with her husband, 53-year-old Don Bragg, and their two children, 22-year-old Kenneth Bragg and 19-year-old Elizabeth Bragg.



Hope and Don’s third child, 16-year-old Stephen Bragg, was sent to the hospital and was last listed to be in stable condition.



Richard is still hospitalized and is listed in critical condition.



A high amount of vehicle traffic was reported on Winters Lane, which is a small residential road with no outlet. The investigative team asks drivers to stay away from the explosion site for safety purposes and out of respect for those involved.



A GOFUNDME account has been created for both Stephen and Richard to assist with medical costs. A link to those accounts in provided below.



There will be a vigil in remembrance and support of the victims and their families on Saturday, January 6, 2023, at 3pm at the Whitmore Lake High School (7430 Whitmore Lake Rd., Whitmore Lake).



The official press release from Lieutenant David Powell is provided below:











UPDATE TO WINTERS LANE HOUSE EXPLOSION

The investigation is continuing by investigators and will take time. Please stay clear of the area and allow investigators time and space to conduct the investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims.



VICTIMS:

Richard Pruden is the owner of the residence on Winters Lane. Richard’s daughter, Hope Bragg and her family were visiting for the holiday.

Richard Pruden (72) from Northfield Township MI - Critical

Hope Bragg (51) from Arkansas - Deceased

Don Bragg (53) from Arkansas - Deceased

Kenneth Bragg (22) from Arkansas - Deceased

Elizabeth Bragg (19) from Arkansas - Deceased

Stephen Bragg (16) from Arkansas – Stable



INVESTIGATION:

Preliminary Investigation (subject to change pending further analysis of evidence and interviews) reveals that an undetermined fuel air explosion caused the damage. Foul play is not suspected at this time.



GO FUND ME ACCOUNTS:

Go Fund accounts have been established by family to help cover costs for Stephen Bragg and Richard Pruden.



Richard Pruden - https://gofund.me/a66542b0

Stephen Bragg - https://gofund.me/59c482f0



VIGIL:

There will be a vigil in remembrance and support of the victims and their families on Saturday, January 6, 2023, at 3pm at the Whitmore Lake High School (7430 Whitmore Lake Rd., Whitmore Lake).