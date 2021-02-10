Investigation Continues Into Explosion That Killed Hartland Man

February 10, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Efforts are underway to help the family of a Livingston County man killed over the weekend in an explosion that occurred during a baby shower.



26-year-old Evan Thomas Silva of Hartland Township was killed Saturday night when a small cannon device that was fired in the backyard of a Gaines Township home blew up, spraying metal shrapnel that struck him in the chest. He later died at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.



A GoFundMe page has since been set up to assist his family with funeral expenses. It has already exceeded its $10,000 goal. Meanwhile, Michigan State Police continue to investigate the cause of the explosion. The cannon, which was designed to emit a big flash, loud noise and smoke, had been purchased during an online auction.



Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton told WNEM, TV-5 that a search warrant was executed on the property where the explosion took place as investigators looked for clues as to what may have caused the explosion. Leyton indicated that it was too early to tell if any criminal charges will be filed.