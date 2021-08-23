Boaters Asked To Help Stop Spread Of Invasive Plants

August 23, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As an invasive species continues to spread, Livingston County boaters and others are being reminded to take preventative steps and “Clean, Drain and Dry”.



Because aquatic invasive plants like European frog-bit are difficult and costly to control, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters, waterfowl hunters and anglers to remove plants and debris from boats, trailers and gear after each use to prevent the spread of it and other invasive species.



The plant resembles a miniature water lily with leaves about the size of a quarter and can form dense mats on the surface of slow-moving waters like bayous, backwaters and wetlands. The mats then impede boat traffic and movement of large fish and diving ducks.



Activities like boating, waterfowl hunting and fishing can unintentionally help spread the invasive plant because plant parts and seed-like structures called turions can attach to boats, trailers and gear.



Many of the bodies of water where European frog-bit is being found are popular destinations for fishing, hunting and water recreation, which means there is a high potential for spread from those locations to other areas of the state.



European frog-bit was first detected in southeast Michigan in 1996 and has since spread along the coastal areas of lakes Erie and Huron up to the eastern Upper Peninsula. More recently, it was discovered in the Dansville State Game Area in Ingham County, the Waterloo Recreation Area in Jackson and Washtenaw Counties, and in 17 storm water ponds, wetlands and drains in the Novi and Northville area.



The Oakland County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area or CISMA and others are continuing work to prevent spread into inland water bodies and recreational lakes used for boating or fishing. Oakland CISMA is leading efforts with other groups in Novi and surrounding areas such as Lyon Township, South Lyon, Milford and Wixom to survey residential and business properties with ponds and wetlands for free.



More information is available through the link.