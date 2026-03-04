Detectives Seek Help Identifying Suspect In Commerce Township Robbery

March 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed a Commerce Township store.



The incident occurred on February 22nd at around 6:20pm.



The Office says the suspect entered Intimate Ideas at 2603 Union Lake Road through a rear door. Armed with a knife, the suspect demanded the clerk give him money from the cash register. When the 19-year-old clerk gave the suspect money, the suspect demanded more cash.



The suspect then ran from the building and left the area in what detectives believed was a black 2015-2018 Ford Focus. The clerk was not injured and there were no customers in the store during the robbery.



The suspect is believed to be a white male, approximately 5-feet 9-inches tall and had dark facial hair. He was said to be wearing baggy clothes, which made it difficult to estimate his weight.



The incident remains under investigation.



Anyone with information about the robbery or may have been in the Union Lake Road area near the store about 6:20pm on Feb. 22 is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tipsters remain anonymous.