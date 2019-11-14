Interview Sessions Set For Library Director Finalists

November 14, 2019

The search has narrowed for a new library director in Hartland.



After Hartland Cromaine District Library Director Ceci Marlow announced earlier this year that she is retiring in January after 11 years in the position, the board began a search for her replacement. The field in the director search has now been narrowed to four candidates with the public invited to participate in a question and answer session next Wednesday, November 20th beginning at 9:30 am. Kathie Horning, Hartland Township Treasurer, will facilitate the session.



Library officials say a minimum of five attendees is required for all four candidates’ sessions. The public is also welcome to attend a Special Board Meeting that will be held at 5:30 that afternoon. Once negotiations and background checks are complete, the library will then announce their new director. It’s expected that person will be on the job by the first of the year.



The November 20th sessions, which will be held in the Community Room are: 9:30 to 10:00 am; 10:05 to 10:35 am; 10:40 to 11:10 am; 11:15 to 11:45 am. Those interested are asked to attend all four sessions and register by calling the library at 810-632-5200 or online through the link below. (JK)