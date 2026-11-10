International Survivors Of Suicide Loss Day Event November 21st

November 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming day of healing for those who have lost loved ones to suicide.



The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Livingston County Community Mental Health Authority invite community members to join the International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day (Survivor Day) event on Saturday, November 21st in Howell.



The Foundation is a leading suicide research and prevention organization in the U.S.- hosting hundreds of survivor day events worldwide this year. The Foundation and the Authority have partnered for 10 years to offer the supportive event to people who have lost a loved one to suicide.



International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year, is a one-day event, typically 2-4 hours in length, in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding, and hope through their shared experience. Attendees learn practical coping strategies, explore grief, and discover resources to help with each unique healing journey.



The gathering will consist of those who have lost loved ones to suicide.



It takes place on November 21st from 9:30-11:30am at Livingston County CMH, 622 E. Grand River in Howell.

Attendees are asked to enter through the north door facing Clinton St. Staff will meet you at the door.



The free event will include a documentary by the Foundation; a discussion with survivors and professional staff; and an activity for attendees. Light refreshments will be served. Coping skills and local support resources will be highlighted.



Those interested can RSVP in the provided link.



For questions or help with registration, contact Melanie Watson at mwatson@cmhliv.org or 517-546-4126.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day was created by an Act of Congress in 1999 following the passage of a resolution introduced by Senator Harry Reid, whose father took his own life in 1972.