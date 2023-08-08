Interim Township Manager Named by Hartland Board of Trustees

August 8, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Following 13 years of dedicated service to Hartland, Bob West announced his resignation as Township Manager as he transitions into a part-time position as Project Specialist.



West began his tenure at Hartland Township in 2010 in the role of Public Works Director and was appointed Township Manager in 2020.



In the wake of this announcement, the Township Board has appointed the current Director of Public Works, Mike Luce (pictured) as Interim Township Manager.



According to a press release from Hartland Township, West has focused on creating a strong team and positive work culture over the past three years. The Board said they are confident that Luce will work to maintain this work environment while leading the Township forward in daily tasks and new business.



“Bob has demonstrated incredible leadership and direction within our organization for many years. His daily presence will be missed by both staff and community members in the future,” says Township Supervisor Bill Fountain. “The board stands united in our support for Mike Luce and the entire staff at Township Hall. We know this transition will be conducted efficiently and professionally.”



As Luce takes the lead on day-to-day Township Hall business, West will still be involved in key ongoing projects he has already started with the Township. The Board said they have appreciated West’s efforts and leadership over the past three years and wish him all the best.