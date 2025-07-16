Interchange Advisory For I-94 At I-696 Thursday

July 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Bridge crews will be inspecting the Frazho bridge over westbound I-94 this Thursday, 7/17, from 9am-2pm.



MDOT advises the inspection work requires lane and ramp closures, including the I-696 ramps to westbound I-94.





From 9am-12pm:

-WB I-94, I-696 to 10 Mile, 2 LEFT LANES OPEN

-11 Mile ramp closed to WB I-94. Detour is 12 Mile ramp to westbound I-94



12pm-2pm:

-WB I-94, I-696 to 10 Mile, 2 RIGHT LANES OPEN

-I-696 ramp closed to westbound I-94; Detour is eastbound I-696 ramp to eastbound I-94; eastbound I-94 to 12 Mile, use westbound 12 Mile to westbound I-94