Interchange Advisory For I-94 At I-696 Thursday
July 16, 2025
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Bridge crews will be inspecting the Frazho bridge over westbound I-94 this Thursday, 7/17, from 9am-2pm.
MDOT advises the inspection work requires lane and ramp closures, including the I-696 ramps to westbound I-94.
From 9am-12pm:
-WB I-94, I-696 to 10 Mile, 2 LEFT LANES OPEN
-11 Mile ramp closed to WB I-94. Detour is 12 Mile ramp to westbound I-94
12pm-2pm:
-WB I-94, I-696 to 10 Mile, 2 RIGHT LANES OPEN
-I-696 ramp closed to westbound I-94; Detour is eastbound I-696 ramp to eastbound I-94; eastbound I-94 to 12 Mile, use westbound 12 Mile to westbound I-94