Instant Lottery Ticket from USA 2 GO in Brighton Nets Oakland Co. Man $2 Million

July 30, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



An Oakland County man won $2 million on a lottery ticket he bought at USA 2 GO in Brighton.



The 34-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, recently bought a “Colossal Cashword” instant lottery ticket at the gas station.



“Colossal Cashword is my go-to game,” he said. “I scratched the ticket right after I bought it and was excited when I got nine words. When I got the 10th word for a $2 million prize, I was in total shock. Winning is such a great feeling!”



He chose to receive the money in a one-time lump sum payment of around $1.3 million. Officials said the annuity payments pay out the full amount.



“Scratching off a $2 million winning ticket is the type of thing Lottery players dream of, and it became a reality for this lucky player who won a Colossal Cashword top prize,” Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said. Congratulations to the player on his incredible win!”



The man said he plans to pay off student loans and buy a new car with his winnings.



Officials said more than $96 million has been won playing “Colossal Cashword” since its September 2023 launch. Each ticket is $30, with prizes ranging from $30 to $2 million. More than $21 million remain to be won, including five $10,000 prizes and 37 $5,000 prizes.



Lottery players won almost $1.8 billion playing instant games in 2024.



(photo credit: Michigan Lottery)