Insanity Defense Expected In Genoa Twp. Attempted Murder Case

January 15, 2019

The case of a Genoa Township man accused of attempted murder is heading toward a jury trial with an insanity defense being asserted.



A final settlement conference was held Friday for 50-year-old Michael Troy Mapes, who is charged with the attempted murder of his wife. Court records indicate prosecutors requested a one month adjournment of a scheduled jury trial, which was granted. Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt tells WHMI Mapes’ defense filed a notice of intent to assert the defense of insanity. Vailliencourt adds that the trial was adjourned to allow prosecutors more time to evaluate additional materials provided by the defense. A final settlement conference has been scheduled for January 25th with a jury trial scheduled for January 28th.



Mapes is facing charges including assault with intent to murder, attempted murder, arson-preparing to burn a building, and resisting/assaulting a police officer among others. The charges stem from the incident last April that began with a call to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office regarding a suicidal subject that was possibly armed at a residence off of Brighton Road in Genoa Township. The subject, later identified as Mapes, had already fled the area when a unit responded. Early the next morning the Sheriff's Office received a second call from the residence indicating Mapes had returned. The 41-year-old female caller indicated that she had been awakened to Mapes, her husband, pouring gasoline on her and around her bed. She said he had a lighter in his hand and a rifle slung over his shoulder.



The woman and her two children, ages 12 and 14, were able to flee the residence. Deputies attempted to negotiate with Mapes for several hours. He eventually tried to leave the area in his vehicle, but was taken into custody after a short vehicle pursuit and physical altercation with deputies on scene. (DK/JK)