Input Sought On Livingston County Parks & Open Space Plan

February 16, 2019

The Livingston County Parks and Open Space Plan is now available through the next month for review and public comment.



The Livingston County Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee in partnership with the Livingston County Planning Department has drafted an update to the county’s current five-year parks and open space plan. The purpose of the plan is to guide the parks, open space and recreation decision-making of the Livingston County government until 2023.



A draft copy of the plan is now available on the Livingston County website for a 30-day review and comment period. Residents can also view a hard copy of the plan, which is available at the front desk of the county’s Planning Department. Comments on the plan can be submitted in writing, by phone or by e-mail to:



Livingston County Planning Department

304 East Grand River Avenue, Suite 206

Howell, MI 48843

Phone: (517) 546-7555

E-mail: planning@livgov.com



The review and comment period, which extends through March 12th, will be followed by a public hearing regarding the plan. The hearing will be held in the Board of Commissioners Chambers at the regular March 20th meeting of the Planning Commission. A link to view the plan online is posted below.