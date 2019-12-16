Donations To Fund Howell Innovation Academy's Vehicle Production

December 16, 2019

A fairly new and unique Howell High School program has received donations that will help its students participating in an innovative vehicle design challenge.



The Innovation Academy, which the district initiated at the start of the 2018-2019 school year, offers a flexible schedule geared toward students in need of a smaller setting. The IA recently received two donations for the production of a go-kart sized electric vehicle. The electric car is part of the Square One project; a statewide vehicle design challenge held at Kettering University in May.



Bob Maxey Ford, located in Howell, has donated $2,000 to the IA toward the production of the electric vehicle. Furthermore, Bob Maxey Ford is also allowing IA students access to their old parts to use for the car and on any other projects the students are working on. The Hanover Insurance Group Foundation donated $2,500 dollars toward the production of the same vehicle. The district’s Board of Education formally accepted the two donations at their meeting earlier this week.



Square One, the organization hosting the vehicle challenge that local students will take part in, is a STEM educational group with a mission to empower teachers with a complete set of resources. The goal is to engage students by using hands-on learning tools and modern learning fundamentals, with the intent of developing skills needed for the next generation technical workforce. Square One’s vision is to prepare students with the essential skills for higher learning institutions and the rapidly evolving needs of STEM-related jobs.



Facebook photo.