Inmate Pleads To Jailhouse Assault

May 4, 2021

A plea has been entered for a jailhouse assault by a Detroit man already serving time for armed robbery and fleeing from police in late 2019.



29-year-old Bryan James Busher was sentenced last month to serve a year in the Livingston County Jail for his plea to an armed robbery charge for an incident on Christmas Eve 2019 at the Genoa Township Walmart. Today Busher was back in 53rd District Court for a plea hearing on an assault and battery charge stemming from an encounter in the Livingston County Jail in March of 2020, where he had been incarcerated since his arrest. A deal was reached in which he will plead guilty to the charge in exchange for a 26 day sentence, which he can serve along with his current sentence. Formal sentencing was set for June 1st. Busher had faced prison time for the original incident in which authorities say he and another man had pushed out a shopping cart full of items without paying, and when confronted by an employee, Busher implied he had a gun. The pair then loaded the items into a van and drove away. A pursuit ensued, until the van crashed at the Pleasant Valley Road entrance ramp on eastbound I-96, where Busher and the other suspect fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Busher was arrested after being located by a drone. The other suspect was never identified. Busher was originally charged with armed robbery, first-degree retail fraud, organized retail crime and two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, but his plea to the armed robbery count dropped the other charges.