Inmates To Be Without Jail Educator

August 31, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners has elected not to hire a new full time jail educator at this time.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners, at their latest meeting, did not vote to approve the hire of a new full time jail educator, by a 4-4 vote. The Public Safety and Infrastructure and Development Committee had voted to fill the spot a week earlier in the wake of Laura Ness, who held the position, announcing her resignation. The position was made a full time one roughly a year and a half ago, with Sheriff Mike Murphy saying in that time more inmates earned their GED than the in the previous 5 or 6 years. The jail’s Inmate Educational Services also offered opportunities with improving literacy, resume preparation, parenting skills, personal finance management and more.



The position is funded fully by the inmates, for the inmate’s benefits, but with Livingston County currently in a hiring freeze, several Commissioners still paused at the request. Commissioner Kate Lawrence said that by voting “no”, they aren’t saying they don’t like the program, and still see its benefits. She questioned if going with a part time educator and perhaps a part time life coach could work out. Commissioner Wes Nakagiri suggested potentially contracting the position out. He said every other department is watching what they do, and if they pass this, he wouldn’t be surprised if they got more requests. He said honoring the hiring freeze could minimize future requests.



Commissioner and former Sheriff Bob Bezotte said if the educator’s salary came from the general fund, he would understand, but that the money is coming from inmates was a difference he thought people were missing. He said the inmates deserve better, and deserve a full time educator right now. The position was budgeted for roughly $68,000 and with Commissary Fund currently holding approximately $300,000 in it. Commissioner Doug Helzerman said the point that its funded independently is “here nor there” and that he supports it because he sees it as a vital position.



Sheriff Murphy told WHMI that none of the programs are currently an option for inmates as the position is now unfilled. He said the position takes a special person with a special set of skills, and seeing the benefits from the previous educator, he feels very strongly this needs to be a full time position.



Votes in favor came from Commissioners Bezotte, Helzerman, Jay Gross, and Bill Green. Votes against were cast by Commissioners Lawrence, Nakagiri, Carol Griffith, and Gary Childs.