Three Vehicle Injury Crash Shuts Down NB US-23

October 12, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Speed, distracted driving and intoxicants may have played a role in a three-vehicle crash on US-23 in Brighton Township yesterday.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly after 1:30pm to northbound US-23, north of Hyne Road on the report of a multiple-vehicle crash involving injuries.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Chevy Impala operated by a 37-year-old Flint woman was traveling south on US-23 when her vehicle crossed the median into oncoming traffic. The Impala struck a northbound 2009 Ford F450 head-on. The Ford F450 was being operated by a 36-year-old Sterling man. The impact then forced the Ford F450 into the right lane - into a 2020 Peterbilt semi-tractor and trailer operated by a 40-year-old Alpena man.



The driver of the Impala was transported to U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor in critical condition. The operator of the F450 was said to have had minor injuries and refused treatment. The Peterbilt operator was not injured.



The Sheriff’s Office says speed appears to be a factor, while distracted driving and intoxicant use may be contributing factors in the crash. The freeway was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Livingston County EMS, the Hartland and Brighton Area Fire Departments, MDOT Courtesy Patrol, and MDOT.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.