Elderly Ingham County Resident Falls Victim To Ongoing Scams

March 6, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is advising of yet another scam circulating in which an elderly woman was defrauded out of a significant amount of money.



Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth took to social media to detail a report that was taken last weekend and involved an 80-year-old Holt woman saying he was “sad to report again that some lowlifes managed to steal another jaw dropping amount of money”.



The victim was said to have initially received a pop-up message on her computer, which was then locked, and gave a phone number to contact Microsoft. Scammers told the victim that two different websites had been improperly billing her and that her banking account had been compromised, along with her social security information.



Wrigglesworth said the victim went on to withdraw $40,000 as requested and was told not to talk to anyone so as to not compromise the “investigation”. He said the victim stayed in contact with a female named Jennifer during the days-long process. The victim was even given a code word to be relayed at pick-up, and a male subject went to her home and stole the $40,000.



Then almost two weeks later, after continued pressure and grooming, Wrigglesworth said the victim withdrew even more money after transferring it from her investment accounts. She then tried to purchase gold at a local gold and coin dealer – which had to order it.

The sheriff said if questioned or anyone became suspicious, the victim was first instructed to say she was buying a car and then the second time, a house.



Wrigglesworth stressed the importance of protecting family, friends, and loved ones from financial predators.



The following scam clues were offered: pop-ups with phone numbers to call; being asked to give money for safe keeping or as payment as part of an investigation; being asked to keep secrets or lie if questioned by family, banks, or friends; large cash withdrawals; converting cash to gold or precious metals; use of any code words; anyone asking to come to a person’s home to complete a financial transaction; and “persistent persistence”.



Wrigglesworth further asserted that no reputable bank, business, or governmental entity will ever ask someone to do this and “never give out your home address to someone you don’t know”.