Ingham County Sheriff’s Office K9 Kobe To Receive Body Armor Donation

September 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office K9 is getting some body armor donated.



K9 Kobe will receive a bullet and stab-protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.



K9 Kobe’s vest was sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of K9 Ace, Polk County, FL”.



Delivery is expected within ten weeks.



Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and National Institute of Justice (NIJ) certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 6,631 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states, made possible by both private and corporate donations.



The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old, actively employed, and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.



There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.