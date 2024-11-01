Police Seek Suspect Vehicle Involved In Hit & Run

November 1, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle that rear-ended a Mason woman’s vehicle on Halloween night - leaving her critically injured.



At around 8pm Thursday, Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Cedar and College Roads for a traffic crash.



A 66-year-old Mason woman was traveling south on Cedar near College Road when her vehicle was rear-ended. She was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for critical injuries.



The Office says the vehicle that rear-ended her left the scene and has not been located.



Anyone with information about the vehicle that left the scene should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.



The vehicle is possibly a blue Ford SUV. It should have front-end damage.