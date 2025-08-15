Fowlerville Man Killed In Thursday Afternoon Crash

A Fowlerville man was killed in a crash in Ingham Township.



It’s one of two afternoon crashes that deputies with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to Thursday around 1:15pm.



A vehicle traveling on Meridian Road near Dexter Trail being driven by a 70-year-old Fowlerville man left the roadway and struck a tree. He died on scene from injuries sustained. Deputies were assisted my MMR Ambulance, Mason Fire, Leslie Fire, Ingham Twp. Fire, Delhi Fire, Mason Police Department, DNR, and the Stockbridge Police Department.



The other crash happened on southbound US-127 near Covert Road in Leslie Township.



A motorcycle traveling southbound on US-127 being driven by a 54-year-old Leslie man left the roadway and struck several trees. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for critical injuries.



The Sheriff’s Office offered condolences, saying “Our thoughts go out to those affected by these tragedies”.



The crashes are being investigated by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Kevin Stalzer at 517-676-8444, ext. 1939.