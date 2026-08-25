Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate Double Fatal Crash

August 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@wshmi.com





A fatal crash in Ingham County Monday afternoon is under investigation.



Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Holt Road near Every Road around 4pm Monday for a crash involving three vehicles in Alaiedon Township.



The Office says a vehicle being driven by a 40-year-old Haslett woman was traveling northbound on Every Road when it struck a vehicle being driven eastbound on Holt Road by a 59-year-old man from the Flint area.



The eastbound vehicle then struck a vehicle being driven westbound by a 42-year-old man whose home town has not yet been confirmed.



Both the men in the eastbound and westbound vehicles died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash.



The intersection was shut down to safely investigate the scene but later-reopened.



The Sheriff’s Office said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor, and the cause of the crash still remains under investigation.



Investigators were assisted by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team. Responding members included the Meridian Township Police Department, East Lansing Police Department, and the Lansing Police Department.



Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Deputy Stalzer at (517) 676-8444 ext. 1939.