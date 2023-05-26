Construction Worker Struck & Killed By Vehicle

May 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A construction worker was killed after being struck and hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.



It happened shortly before 2pm. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of East Grand River near north M-52 in Leroy Township, just west of Webberville, for a vehicle vs. pedestrian injury crash.



The Office says an eastbound vehicle struck a construction flag worker who was directing traffic within a work zone.



The construction worker, a 70-year-old Hillsdale County man, suffered severe injuries. Emergency crews had to extricate the victim from beneath the vehicle to render aid. An ambulance transported the victim to an area hospital, where he later died.



The driver, a 23-year-old Williamston woman, sustained minor injuries.



The crash remains under investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.