More Weather-Related Crashes Wednesday

January 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local and area first responders had yet another busy day dealing with more weather-related crashes.



Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 11am to the area of southbound US-127, south of Bellevue Road, in Leslie Township for a jack-knifed semi. The semi was southbound when it lost control and slid into the median during heavy snowfall.



At approximately 11:30am, another semi-truck traveling southbound just south of Bellevue Road could not stop for the traffic backup, lost control and ran off the right side of the road. Another semi and a passenger car also went off the right side of the road.



There were no injuries. One additional passenger vehicle had damaged tires from the debris. Southbound US-127 was shut down until 1:40pm. All lanes are now open.



The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Leslie Police Department, the Michigan State Police, the DNR, Leslie Fire, Mason Fire, and MDOT.



Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Adam Jackson at 517-676-8212.