Ingham County Sheriff's Deputy Assaulted by Jail Inmate

February 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



An Ingham County Sheriff's Deputy suffered minor injuries when assaulted by an inmate at the county correctional facility Tuesday.



During a routine cell check, an inmate became combative and assaulted a staff member, according to a release. Additional staff were able to quickly restrain the inmate.



"The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office takes the safety of our staff, the facility, and individuals housed very seriously. A complete investigation will be conducted, and reports forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for additional charges," according to a statement from ICSO.