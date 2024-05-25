Ingham County Announces New Mass Notification Platform

May 25, 2024

Ingham County is launching a new mass notification platform.



Ingham County 9-1-1 and its public safety partners announced that Ingham County will be transitioning from the mass notification platform Everbridge to RAVE - a more advanced and user-friendly system.



The upgrade will enhance the County’s ability to quickly and effectively communicate with citizens during emergencies and critical situations.



RAVE is said to offer several improvements over the previous system including a free, easy sign-up and registration process allowing people to receive critical alerts and notifications quickly and efficiently.



There are also enhanced accessibility features, ensuring citizens and visitors will be able to receive timely and accurate information during emergencies such as severe weather events, road closures, and other critical situations.



Officials say the goal is to provide people with the information they need to stay safe and informed, and they believe that RAVE is the best platform to achieve that goal.



The full transition from Everbridge to RAVE will happen on June 1st and is expected to be seamless but the site is currently open for registrations.



More information is available in the attached release and provided link.