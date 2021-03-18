Ingham County Man Enters Plea In Chase That Ended In Fowlerville

March 18, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





An Ingham County man who led police on a high-speed chase last spring has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.



23-year old Dustin Sweet has pleaded guilty to 4 counts stemming from an incident that took place on May 5th, 2020. Sweet had been chased by authorities from Lansing after being spotted by a Michigan State Trooper who recognized him as a suspect who fled from a previous traffic stop. The chase reached speeds of 98 miles-per-hour as Sweet fled police down eastbound I-96 to the Webberville exit, then down Grand River into Fowlerville where he was eventually blocked in and taken into custody.



On March 5th, in Livingston County Circuit Court, he entered a guilty plea to various felony counts, including possession of methamphetamine, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, 4th degree fleeing, and eluding a police officer, and Habitual Offender- 2nd offense. Assistant Prosecutor Carolyn Henry told WHMI that Sweet was charged with an enhancement notice on the methamphetamine charge which doubled the maximum penalty from 10 years to 20, but that enhancement notice was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.



Sweet is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25th by Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty. He remains lodged at Livingston County Jail.