ICHD Urges Vaccination Following Confirmed Measles Case In Child

April 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Ingham County Health Department is actively working to contain the spread of measles following a confirmed case in a child.



Communicable Disease nurses are conducting thorough contact tracing and notifying individuals who may have been exposed.



The child involved is a 1-year-old girl who recently traveled outside of Michigan. She had been appropriately vaccinated one day prior to traveling out of state. However, because the exposure occurred shortly after vaccination, there was not sufficient time for full immunity to develop. As a result, the illness has been relatively mild.



Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable illness that spreads through airborne transmission and direct contact.





The Department listed the following potential exposure sites:



- 6-8:30pm April 4th, Tractor Supply on West Grand River in Lansing



- 1:30-4:30pm April 5th, Okemos Farmer's Market in Meridian Mall



- 2:30-6pm April 5th, Aldi's in Okemos



- 10:30am to 2pm April 6th, Towar Hart Baptist Church in East Lansing



- 5:30-9pm April 6th Toscana Restaurant on East Michigan Avenue in Lansing



- 5:30-7:35pm April 8th, Michigan State University Community Music School bathroom in East Lansing



- 6-10:30pm April 8th, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Hospital







To help protect the community, the Department strongly encourages all individuals aged 1 year and older to ensure they are up to date on the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine. It says the vaccine is safe and effective, providing approximately 97% protection with two doses.



The vaccine is available at the ICHD Immunization Clinic, located at 5303 S. Cedar Street in Lansing. For appointments or additional information, call 517-887-4316 or email Immunization@ingham.org.



The Department urges all residents to verify their vaccination status and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and others.



As of February 2025, MMR coverage for children aged 19 to 35 months in Ingham County is 83.3% - slightly above the state average of 80%. Officials said while that is encouraging, it remains below the threshold required for herd immunity - and maintaining high vaccination coverage is essential to preventing future outbreaks and safeguarding public health.



Meanwhile, US measles cases have surpassed 700 with outbreaks in six states.



More information on measles is available in the provided link.