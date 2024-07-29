Ingham County Fair This Week in Mason

July 29, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Monster Truck Monday kicks off the 170th edition of the Ingham County Fair in Mason this week.



Executive Director Lindsey McKeever says a lot of hard work goes into planning the annual event.



"The fairgrounds is run by five full-time staff throughout the year. We work all year on the fair to get prepared and get ready for the week," she told WILX Lansing.



"We spend lots of time planning out the attractions and the events that are going to go on throughout the week."



This week's grandstand lineup includes Tuesday's demolition derby, 80s band Starfarm and hot air balloon glow on Wednesday, the rodeo, tractor pull and motocross.



The live animal auction runs Thursday through Saturday.



McKeever says her favorite part is opening day.



"Brings us a lot of joy to see we are able create these lifelong family memories."