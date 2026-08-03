Ingham County Fair Opens with Dollar Day, Salute to Veterans Free Concert

August 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The 172nd Ingham County Fair officially opens Monday afternoon in Mason, with a free evening concert by Michigan country singer Kevin Wolff - a salute to area veterans.



Monday is Dollar Day at the fair, with a hot air balloon glow scheduled for 9 pm. Balloon rides are $10 per person.



Tuesday is Kids Day, with admission just $5 for children. Admission is free Wednesday if you bring in four non-perishable food items for the Greater Lansing Food Bank.



"People can expect to have great food, great entertainment, see lots of livestock and horses. See lots of exhibits from our open-class contest to the 4-H contest. We have new food vendors this year, so be sure to try those out. Just an overall great atmosphere for creating family memories," Executive Director Lindsey McKeever told WILX Lansing.



Daily admission is $10 for adults, and $7 for children and seniors. Weeklong admission is $35. Parking is free.



"We have a great partnership with Ingham County 4-H, and they do the still life projects for the fair. So, they're working all year on making quilts or blankets, and food. There is thousands of contests for the 4-H youth to participate in," said McKeever.



"We also have a great partnership with the Ingham County Junior Livestock Association, who handles the livestock show and sale. And then of course, the Ingham County Fair Foundation runs the youth horse show. So, we have lots of options and great partnerships within those three organizations to promote youth development and agriculture."



Grand stand events include Tuesday's TNT Demolition Derby's Bump N Run!, rodeo events both Wednesday and Thursday, a mud bog Friday, and Saturday's SJO supercross series.



More information is linked below.



Photos courtesy of the Ingham County Fairgrounds and Exposition Center.