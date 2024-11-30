Ingham County Deputies Respond to Four Wrong-Way Driving Calls

November 30, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies responded to four separate wrong-way driving calls between Thanksgiving night and the early morning hours of Black Friday.



According to a press release, at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes of US-127 in Jackson County nearing the south Ingham County border. Deputies were disregarded when Jackson County advised they had the car stopped.



At 3 a.m. Friday, dispatch advised a vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes of 496 near Cedar St., but the vehicle was not located.



At 3:15 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of US-127 near I-96. Ingham Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle. Jackson County was able to get the vehicle stopped.



At 4:30 a.m. Deputies were alerted to a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of US-127. Deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped near Covert Rd. The vehicle struck an Ingham County Sheriff’s patrol car and continued southbound in the northbound lanes.



Jackson County deployed a tire deflation device which deflated all 4 tires of the suspect vehicle.



The suspect, a 37-year-old St. Johns man was lodged at the Ingham County Jail. The investigation will be turned over to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office for possible charges of reckless driving, flee and elude, and resisting and obstructing.



No one was injured in the incident. There was minor damage to an Ingham County patrol car.